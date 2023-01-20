ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 52.8% in December

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,893,269.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,893,269.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 412,975 shares of company stock worth $12,285,329.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 781,932 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,408. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

