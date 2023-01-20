Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Clearfield Trading Down 4.2 %
CLFD opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $134.90.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
