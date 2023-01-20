Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Clearfield Trading Down 4.2 %

CLFD opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

