Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 3,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 79,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $578.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

