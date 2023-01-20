Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 3,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,957,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,943,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

