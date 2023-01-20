CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 286,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 297,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bloom Burton upgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a market cap of C$65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.23 million. Research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

