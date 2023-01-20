CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 286,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 297,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bloom Burton upgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a market cap of C$65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
See Also
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.