Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after acquiring an additional 467,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $600,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,170. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $194.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

