Coastline Trust Co Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. 51,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

