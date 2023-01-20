Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,127 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 505,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 327,118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 297,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137,447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 192,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,996,772. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

