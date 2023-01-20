Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $1,636,982. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

