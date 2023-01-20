Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $488.05

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.05 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 521.89 ($6.37). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.17), with a volume of 8,238 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cohort Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 488.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,351.36.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

About Cohort

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

