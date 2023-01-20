Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $74.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,507.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,507.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

