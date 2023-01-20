Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.