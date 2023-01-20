CoinField Coin Price Hits $0.21 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $63.58 million and $63.58 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00431165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,373.62 or 0.30264635 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00757753 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.