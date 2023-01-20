CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the December 15th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 31,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,979. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $110.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 2,957.53%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

