Columbia Asset Management Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.