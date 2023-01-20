Columbia Asset Management Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

