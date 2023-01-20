Columbia Asset Management Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $119.00.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

