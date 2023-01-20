Columbia Asset Management Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 130,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

