Columbia Asset Management Has $4.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after acquiring an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.
PEP opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
