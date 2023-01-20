Columbia Asset Management Has $768,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,006.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 689,882 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,641 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.72 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

