Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $254.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

