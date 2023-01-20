Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 110,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.6% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71.5% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 9,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.