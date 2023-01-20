Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

