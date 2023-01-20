Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.6%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 3,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

