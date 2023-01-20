Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $54.41 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $54.41 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00400922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00784298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00098376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00573907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00203824 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0261705 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,786,621.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.