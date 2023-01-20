Conflux (CFX) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $55.09 million and $1.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,098.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00400301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00785452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00098601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00577263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00204823 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02603464 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,741,759.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

