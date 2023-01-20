Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 1.8%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). 129,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 72,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.18.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

