Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0483

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $1,015.28 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

