Contrasting MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.40 billion 3.63 $21.34 million $1.68 77.09 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 662.71 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.4% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MSA Safety and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 4.46% 25.89% 9.06% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSA Safety and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

MSA Safety presently has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 581.37%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment consists of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.