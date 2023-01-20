CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Stock Performance
CoreCard has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58.
About CoreCard
