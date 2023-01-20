CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CoreCard Stock Performance

CoreCard has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

