Cormark Comments on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORLA. Desjardins lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.81. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

