Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.21.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$400.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.77.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

