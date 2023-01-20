Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Cosan Trading Down 3.9 %

CSAN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,864. Cosan has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $20.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

