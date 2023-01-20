Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Up 149.1% in December

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,800 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cosmos Health

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 121.65% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

