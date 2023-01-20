Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lessened by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

COST traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,373. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.55.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

