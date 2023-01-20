Costello Asset Management INC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

