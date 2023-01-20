Costello Asset Management INC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,594. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.