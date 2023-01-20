Costello Asset Management INC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Target were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,673. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

