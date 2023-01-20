Costello Asset Management INC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 3.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. 15,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

