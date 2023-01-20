Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.35. 148,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337,063. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

