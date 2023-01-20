Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.58. 719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

