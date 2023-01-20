Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after buying an additional 436,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

