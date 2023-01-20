Costello Asset Management INC Sells 44,669 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,669 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 147,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 20,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 112,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 219,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,936,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.