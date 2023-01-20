Covenant (COVN) Price Hits $0.94

Covenant (COVN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Covenant has a total market cap of $72.96 million and $141,735.63 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

