Covenant (COVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,965.36

Covenant (COVN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004534 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and approximately $134,965.36 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00434007 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.77 or 0.30464126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00751254 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

