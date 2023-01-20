Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Down 3.2 %

ETR:1COV opened at €40.71 ($44.25) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($63.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.15.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.