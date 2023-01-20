Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €33.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €40.71 ($44.25) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a one year high of €58.00 ($63.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

