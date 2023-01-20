Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $1.5604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

