Creative Planning Has $82.04 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $82,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

IWF traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.94. 42,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,932. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

