Creative Planning Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,927. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,079. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

